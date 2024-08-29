Pending Home Sales Dropped 5.5% in July

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Pending home sales fell 5.5% in July.

Month over month, contract signings declined in all four U.S. regions.

Compared to one year ago, pending home sales increased in the Northeast but decreased in the Midwest, South and West.

Pending home sales in July retreated 5.5%, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All four U.S. regions posted monthly losses in transactions. Year-over-year, the Northeast rose while the Midwest, South and West registered declines.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)* – a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings – slipped to 70.2 in July, the lowest reading since the index began tracking in 2001. Year over year, pending transactions were down 8.5%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

“A sales recovery did not occur in midsummer,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The positive impact of job growth and higher inventory could not overcome affordability challenges and some degree of wait-and-see related to the upcoming U.S. presidential election.”

Pending Home Sales Regional Breakdown

The Northeast PHSI waned 1.4% from last month to 64.6, an increase of 2.4% from July 2023. The Midwest index reduced 7.8% to 67.8 in July, down 11.4% from one year ago.

The South PHSI sank 6.5% to 83.5 in July, falling 11.5% from the prior year. The West index shrunk 3.8% in July to 56.2, down 6.0% from July 2023.

“In terms of home sales and prices, the New England region has performed relatively better than other regions in recent months,” added Yun. “Current lower, falling mortgage rates will no doubt bring buyers into market.”

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.



