Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Team Offers Traveler Tips to Save Time And Money on a Destin Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Destin, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Labor Day holiday signifies the end of summer, and according to AAA booking data, Labor Day 2024 will signify one of the busiest travel periods of the year with domestic travel forecasted to be up nine percent compared to Labor Day weekend last year. Destin's beaches are a popular Labor Day destination, and many families are seeking ways to make travel easier and the cost savings greater to access the area's brilliant white sand beaches. The team at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, one of the longest-operating vacation rental companies in Destin, Florida, is providing tips on ways to avoid travel snafus and lessen the expense of a Labor Day trip.

“Our guests tell us that traveling to the beach for Labor Day weekend is one of their favorite traditions,” said Jeanne Dailey, Newman-Dailey’s founder and CEO. “However, rising costs and busy schedules limit their ability to make the trip each year. Our team, many of which are parents themselves, have lots of great travel hacks and suggestions to save our guests time and money.”

According to TSA, more than 17 million passengers are expected to hit the skies for Labor Day weekend, so car travel is recommended for those within driving-distance to Destin’s beaches. While the roads will be crowded, especially with gas prices hovering around $3.50/gallon, traveling by car provides more flexibility and potential savings. Families can plan a route that includes free roadside points of interest and stops at welcome centers, especially the VISIT Florida Welcome Center, which provides free samples of Florida orange juice. Another way to mitigate travel slow-downs is to leave early. Whether leaving a day early or before sunrise, early departure on travel days helps travelers beat the rush.

To stretch traveler budgets, the Newman-Dailey vacation specialists suggest off-beach vacation rental properties, which are priced lower than their Gulf-front counterparts. These properties are often more spacious, and the beach rental homes often include a private swimming pool within a fenced-in backyard. Vacation rentals also allow families to shop for groceries and use the fully stocked kitchen to dine at home, and save the expense of eating out for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests of Newman-Dailey also appreciate that most Destin vacation rentals include free daily beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up each full-day of their stay, and include complimentary activity passes for parasailing, dolphin cruises, snorkeling excursions and more. Travelers who enjoy communing with nature will appreciate the waived admission, thanks to the Walton County Tourism Department, at two local Florida State Parks, Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill State Preserve, through Labor Day weekend. These parks include miles of hiking trails, towering sand dunes, white sand beaches, biodiversity, and rare coastal dune lakes, among other rare attributes.

The Destin area also boasts a variety of fun free Labor Day events and festivals, enhancing the experience for visitors to Northwest Florida. Over Labor Day Weekend, Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort hosts Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art Festival overlooking the Choctawhatchee Bay. From 5-10 p.m. each evening, art lovers are invited to stroll through the streets of the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin and browse a variety of artwork from local and regional artists, savor bites from Baytowne restaurants and enjoy live music performed by local and regional bands. Along the Destin Harbor, HarborWalk Village will feature live music on the main stage each evening from 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, the popular local band, Cadillac Willy, will perform classics as well as originals. On Sunday, Alex Smith will perform live, and at 9 p.m., a spectacular fireworks show over the Destin Harbor followed by a fire-spinning performance by Autumn Lyfew will light up the night, entertaining spectators of all ages.

With a diverse collection of beach neighborhoods, South Walton and Destin offer many lodging options. Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a large selection of Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums along Florida’s Emerald Coast. As the Labor Day holiday approaches, the local team at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is ready to assist travelers in creating a fun, memorable and affordable Labor Day vacation. Learn more at DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652.

