Insider information: SATO Corporation increases private placement maturing in 2030 by EUR 250 million as a new private placement

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 29 August 2024 at 5:15 pm

SATO Corporation issues EUR 250 million unsecured notes as a private placement. The new notes issued are under the company’s EMTN programme and increase to the private placement maturing on 12 June 2030 (ISIN XS2188664259). The issue price of the new notes is 88.538% and the issue date 5 September 2024. The funds will be used for the refinancing of the Company’s existing indebtedness as well as for general corporate purposes.

OP Corporate Bank plc acted as the dealer of the bond issue.

