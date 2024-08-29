Thurgood Marshall College Fund to host its second CEO Impact Award event

Washington, D.C., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host its second CEO Impact Award event with dinner on Sept. 12 in Washington, D.C. Toni Townes-Whitley, chief executive officer of SAIC, will receive the prestigious Thurgood Marshall College Fund CEO Impact Award for her noteworthy and significant accomplishments as a role model for HBCU students and permanently improving lives across the country.

The event is chaired by Jim Clifton, chairman of Gallup and chairman emeritus of TMCF. Host committee members are the Honorable Tim Kaine (honorary host committee member), Ted Colbert III (president and chief executive officer at Boeing Defense, Space & Security), Andy Grimmig (chief legal officer at DoubleVerify), Lane McBride (managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group), Collis R. Jones (vice president of U.S. policy & strategy for John Deere public affairs) and Heath Starr (senior VP of product, innovation and strategic partnerships at SAIC).



“The impact TMCF has on our nation’s public HBCUs and their students is extraordinary and is life changing. It is world changing,” Clifton said. “The CEO Impact Award is a masterful and meaningful way to honor those whose contributions to society align with the TMCF mission.”

All proceeds from the event will directly fund scholarships and student development programs.

To become a sponsor or support the event, contact Michael Hurlbert at (704) 614-2989 or michael.hurlbert@tmcf.org.

“Our Impact NOW campaign is gaining traction and raising awareness and funds for deserving students,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF, said. “It’s an honor to bestow this recognition on Toni in Washington D.C. during the same week as Leadership Institute, our signature event.”

TMCF is the nation’s largest organization representing the Black college community, serving 300,000 student scholars across its 54 member schools consisting of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs). The majority of students it serves are low-income, first-generation and reliant upon financial assistance to pursue postsecondary education. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has provided more than $500 million in scholarship support to its member schools and students.

● The average graduation rate for TMCF scholarship recipients is 97%.

● TMCF schools enroll 80% of all students attending the nation’s HBCUs.

● Ninety-three percent of all first-time, full-time undergraduate degree and credential seeking students who attend TMCF member schools rely on financial aid.

● TMCF has the highest level of accreditation from three major non-profit review groups: Charity Navigator, Guide Star and Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s

largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.