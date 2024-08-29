DNA Sequencing Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Sequencing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for DNA Sequencing is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the DNA sequencing market is driven by several factors, including rapid technological advancements, decreasing costs, and expanding applications across various fields. The increasing adoption of precision medicine, which relies heavily on genetic information to tailor individual treatment plans, is a major growth driver.
Furthermore, the global rise in genetic research activities, bolstered by government and private funding, contributes significantly to the demand for advanced sequencing solutions. Consumer behavior also influences market growth, as there is a growing interest in personalized health assessments and ancestry services, which utilize DNA sequencing.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of rapid sequencing technologies in identifying and tracking virus mutations, underscoring the critical role of DNA sequencing in responding to global health challenges. These factors collectively fuel the ongoing expansion and innovation within the DNA sequencing market, making it one of the most dynamic areas in genomics research.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the DNA Sequencing Consumables segment, which is expected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.5%. The DNA Sequencing Instruments segment is also set to grow at 10.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.9% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Eppendorf AG, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Cofactor Genomics, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|392
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET TRENDS
- Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
- Increasing R&D Activities in NGS
- Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market
- Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth
- Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth
- Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
- DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care
- Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion
- The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- DNA Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- An Introduction
- A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology
- Different Types of Sequencing Approaches
- Shotgun Sequencing
- High-Throughput Approach
- Long-Read Sequencing Approaches
- Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing
- Nanopore DNA Sequencing
- Short-Read Sequencing Approaches
- Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)
- Polony Sequencing
- 454 Pyrosequencing
- Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing
- Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)
- SOLiD sequencing
- Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing
- DNA Nanoball Sequencing
- Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing
- Microfluidic Systems
- A Prelude to DNA Sequencing
- Major Applications
- DNA Sequencing Application
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth
- Regional Market Perspective
- North America Leads the Global Market
- Competition
