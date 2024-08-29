Dairy Ingredients Business Report 2024: Growth in Infant Formula and Clinical Nutrition Markets Generates Opportunities - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dairy Ingredients was estimated at US$81.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$122.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The production of dairy ingredients faces challenges related to supply chain volatility, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Milk supply can be affected by seasonal variations, economic fluctuations, and environmental factors, impacting the availability and cost of dairy ingredients. Maintaining consistent quality is crucial, as variations can affect the final product's taste, texture, and stability. Regulatory standards for food safety and quality also vary widely by region, requiring producers to navigate a complex landscape of international regulations to ensure compliance and maintain access to global markets.



How Is Innovation Impacting the Dairy Ingredients Sector?



Innovation in the dairy ingredients sector is driven by advancements in processing technologies and consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable products. New filtration and drying techniques have improved the efficiency and environmental footprint of dairy ingredient production, reducing energy use and waste.

There's also a focus on developing ingredients with enhanced functionality, such as proteins with better solubility and emulsification properties, catering to the needs of food manufacturers and consumers alike. Additionally, the rise in demand for organic and grass-fed dairy products has led to innovations in supply chain management to ensure traceability and authenticity of the ingredients.



What Drives the Growth in the Dairy Ingredients Market?



The growth in the dairy ingredients market is driven by several factors, including the increasing global demand for processed foods and dietary supplements, the rising popularity of protein-rich diets, and ongoing innovations in food technology. The expansion of the global middle class, particularly in Asia and Africa, is boosting consumption of dairy-enriched products, thereby fueling demand for dairy ingredients.

Technological advancements that enhance the functional properties of dairy ingredients and make production more efficient are also significant growth drivers. Furthermore, the trend towards cleaner and more transparent labeling encourages food manufacturers to use natural dairy ingredients over synthetic alternatives, supporting the market's expansion.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Milk Ingredients segment, which is expected to reach US$92.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Whey Ingredients segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $21.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $28.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arla Foods Amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Devondale Murray Goulburn, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $81.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $122.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dairy Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Dairy Ingredients in Functional Foods Drives Market Growth

Rising Global Demand for Clean Label Products Enhances Use of Natural Dairy Ingredients

Growth in Infant Formula and Clinical Nutrition Markets Generates Opportunities

Impact of Global Health Trends on Dairy Ingredient Applications

Expanding Bakery and Confectionery Industries Drive Demand for Specialized Dairy Ingredients

Developments in Microencapsulation Techniques Enhance Dairy Ingredient Functionality

Evolving Consumer Diets and the Impact on Dairy Consumption Patterns

Advancements in Dairy Ingredient Applications in Sports Nutrition and Wellness Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

Arla Foods Amba

Dairy Farmers of America

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Euroserum

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

Groupe Lactalis

Saputo, Inc.

Volac International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu65xp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment