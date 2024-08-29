Back to School Checklist 2024

Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy Shares Her Tips for Those Heading Back to Class

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s back-to-school time and many moms and dads are looking for the latest and greatest to make it an unforgettable year. Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy has compiled her list of favorites to kick off the season.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL FASHION:

One of the best ways to head into a new school year is looking and feeling your best, says Murphy, adding, “I turn to Stitch Fix, it’s an online personal styling service that provides clothing and accessories for the whole family. I love skipping the store and getting a box of items delivered directly to my door for each of my kids.”

To help save this back-to-school season, Stitch Fix has a new, limited time offer to keep little ones looking stylish. There are so many options, including prints and patterns, everything from shirts, sweaters, jackets to pants, shoes and accessories. These styles start at just $12.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL WELL-BEING:

Overall health and wellness is essential for a successful school year. That’s why Murphy turns to a multivitamin. She says it helps fill nutrient gaps in our kids’ diets.

One that stands out to the lifestyle expert is Hiya. She says this brand is shaking up the children's nutrition game with clean, effective supplements formulated specifically for kids. This multivitamin does not contain gummy additives or added sugar. In addition to that, there are no artificial flavors or colors. Murphy says it’s made up of the good stuff kids need to thrive with 15+ essential vitamins and minerals.

Hiya now comes in a limited edition hot pink Barbie bottle with Barbie stickers. Over a million parents trust Hiya, and the Barbie collaboration is making the healthy habits Hiya is known for even more fun.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL LEARNING:

It has been found that students who engage with learning games and toys may see enhanced cognitive skills and love for learning. Murphy says parents can help their kids build confidence with the Big Feelings Pineapple from Learning Resources, the original influencer of learning through play.

“This fun and engaging toy teaches essential social-emotional skills by helping kids recognize and express their emotions. Skills that 37% of parents reported as the most important to learn before 5 years old,” says Murphy.

Big Feelings Pineapple is perfect for ages 3 and up. She adds, “It’s a must-have for developing teamwork and friendship skills and inspiring a lifelong love of learning in young minds. Head to your local Walmart to grab the Big Feelings Pineapple today!”

BACK-TO-SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY:

Murphy says it’s impossible to think about back-to-school season without discussing technology, emphasizing that, “Everyone is talking about AI.”

The Dell XPS 13 powered by the all-new Snapdragon X Elite processor offers amazing AI performance with Copilot+. Plus, it delivers incredible battery life with up to 27 hours of streaming to help students stay productive all day.

This laptop has speedy connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, plus premium audio quality with Snapdragon Sound for immersive experiences. “Your student can stay connected with classmates and enjoy high-quality sound for study sessions and relaxation,” adds Murphy.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL PARENT ESSENTIALS:

The lifestyle expert says back-to-school time takes a toll on parents and caregivers – often forgetting to pack their own essentials as they get back into a back-to-school routine. Snacks are an important part of the job, ensuring parents can keep going throughout the busier days.

“think! MINIS are a perfectly sized snack to help you get through the busy days ahead. I always stash a few in my purse and car for a nutritious and convenient snack for when I’m dropping off or picking up my kids. Think! MINIS are delicious and come in dessert inspired flavors like, Chocolate Chip and Cupcake Batter.”

Each bar contains 6 grams of protein and 100 calories. “These perfectly snackable bars deliver joy in every bite with the right balance of macros and great taste,” says Murphy.

