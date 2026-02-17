Toy Trend Expert Shares the Latest from Toy Fair 2026 with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toy Fair® 2026 is bringing together the biggest names in the toy industry, and one expert is offering a first look at the toys and trends shaping play this year. Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch from The Toy Association™ participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to highlight standout toys, emerging trends, and the role play continues to have in supporting children’s development.

As the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, Toy Fair showcases hundreds of global toy companies and the latest innovations in creativity, learning, and interactive play. Lynch shared several notable products across categories including imaginative play, interactive plush, creative activity toys, and building toys infused with learning.

Among the featured toys:

From Hasbro, the Play-Doh Donut Drop Shop Playset encourages creative pretend food play. Kids can shape, decorate, and customize their own pretend donuts and treats using molds, tools, and Play-Doh compound. The playset blends imaginative play with hands-on creativity and is available now.





Jazwares, in partnership with Wow! Stuff, is celebrating Pokémon's 30th anniversary with the Pokémon Puppetronic Pikachu. The interactive plush features 100+ action-and-sound combinations, lifelike facial expressions, and touch sensors that respond dynamically. Launching in fall 2026, the toy brings the iconic character to life in a new way through its Dual Play technology that blends electronics with puppetry.





From Mattel, the American Girl Modern Era Collection reimagines beloved historical characters in updated contemporary fashions. The 14.5-inch dolls offer playful modern interpretations while still honoring each character's heritage. The collection is now available for preorder.





Creative play and mess-free art also remain strong trends. Crayola introduced the Crayola Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Magic Light and Sound Brush Set. The brush lights up to indicate what color kids are using and plays songs and phrases voiced by Ms. Rachel herself that help teach kids color recognition. It launches fall 2026.





Construction play designed for early learners continues to evolve as well. From LEGO Systems, Inc., the LEGO® DUPLO® 3in1 Creative Ramps with Vehicles set drives hours of stunt action, creativity, and skill forming fun. It rebuilds into three ramp configurations, comes with two race cars, and is packed with learning moments. The set launches August 2026.





To learn more, visit thegeniusofplay.org

About Jennifer Lynch

As an official spokesperson and toy trends specialist for The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch chats with toymakers throughout the year to track trends and developments impacting the toy aisles and kids’ entertainment. She has appeared on ABC News, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, KTLA-TV, WGN Chicago, WNBC New York, Bloomberg Radio, and CNET, among others, as well as in print publications including Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Inc. Magazine, The Spruce, and others. She also served as the narrator for The Genius of Play’s "Once Upon a Playtime" podcast, which invites listeners to rediscover the value of play through real-life, personal stories of actors, artists, entrepreneurs, and more. Jennifer has more than a decade of experience covering the toy and kids’ entertainment industries. Prior, she served as the editorial manager for aNb Media and its b2c review site TTPM.com, where she oversaw all digital and print communications, reviewed product, and co-hosted a web series conducting in-depth interviews with toy industry executives. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and energetic, unicorn-loving four-year-old.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/752465f7-00bd-4bb2-b98a-938da50d10a7