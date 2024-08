Rapala VMC Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Major shareholder announcements, August 29, 2024 at 09:00 p.m. EEST

Rapala VMC Corporation has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. (New York, U.S.) on 29.8.2024.

According to the notification, the aggregate ownership of Cermak Road LLC in Rapala VMC Corporation’s shares (ISIN: FI0009007355) decreased below fifteen (15) per cent threshold on August 28, 2024.

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments Total of both

in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached 14.09% - 14.09% 39,000,000 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) 19.23% - 19.23%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class /

type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009007355 - 5,476,973 - 14.09% SUBTOTAL A 5,476,973 14.09%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

None notified

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (Item 8):

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total number of shares, voting rights and financial instruments Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. 0% 0% 0% Sycamore Partners III, L.P. 0% 0% 0% Cermak Road LLC 14.09% 0% 14.09%

Further, according to the notification:

“Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. is the investment adviser to Sycamore Partners III, L.P. The beneficial owners listed in Item 8 hold a passive interest in Rapala VMC.”

Rapala VMC Corporation

Lars Ollberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com