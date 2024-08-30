iLEARNINGENGINES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating iLearningEngines, Inc. on Behalf of iLearningEngines Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AILE) on behalf of iLearningEngines stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether iLearningEngines has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report on iLearningEngines highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's operations. According to the report, in November 2023, before the IPO, the SEC inquired whether the “Technology Partner” was a related party. The company replied that it was not.

Hindenburg states further that “Technology Partner” is a UAE-based entity named Experion Technologies, identified through documents related to a debt transaction. We believe this entity is an undisclosed related party, suggesting that iLearningEngines misled the SEC. According to a 2020 web capture, the American contact for Experion was listed as the CEO of iLearningEngines. Additionally, a 2022 web capture showed the American address for Experion as the personal residence of iLearningEngines’ CEO.

Following this news, the company’s stock price dropped by 46% during pre-market trading on August 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iLearningEngines shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com