Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Size To Worth USD 7.88 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.77%

New York, United States , Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.73 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.88 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.77% during the projected period.





Retinal imaging devices are used to evaluate and diagnose a patient's condition of the retina. Retinal imaging devices, or RIDs, are a class of high-resolution imaging systems that can take pictures of the inside of the eye. By using the acquired image to assess the retina health, virtual private network (VSP) network specialists can identify and treat a variety of medical and ocular conditions, including diabetes, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and others. Fundus examinations involve the use of cameras, OCT devices, ophthalmic ultrasonography, and other tools. The increasing prevalence of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration requires improvements in diagnostic techniques. Retinal imaging device adoption is mostly being driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and other retinal diseases. The market for retinal imaging devices is expanding due in large part to technological improvements. The ability to visualize the retina with a higher resolution because of recent advancements in imaging technology is helping to detect illnesses more accurately. One of the key factors driving the market for retinal imaging devices is the world's aging population. However, the market acceptance is restricted by the significant capital expenditure required, especially for developing nations and smaller hospitals.

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Device Type (Fundus Camera, Optical Coherence Tomography, and Fluorescein Angiography), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Treatment Monitoring, and Research & Development), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The fundus camera segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global retinal imaging devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of device type, the global retinal imaging devices market is divided into fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography, and fluorescein angiography. Among these, the fundus camera segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global retinal imaging devices market during the projected timeframe. The creation of inexpensive fundus cameras for use in remote locations is being facilitated by this technology, which is showing possibilities for teleophthalmology.

The disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global retinal imaging devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global retinal imaging devices market is divided into disease diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and research & development. Among these, the disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global retinal imaging devices market during the projected timeframe. The market for disease diagnosis is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of retinal illnesses, such as AMD and DR.

The hospitals segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global retinal imaging devices market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end user, the global retinal imaging devices market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global Retinal Imaging devices market during the estimated period. Retinal diseases can be promptly identified by hospitals using cutting-edge imaging technologies, allowing for prompt intervention and treatment.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global retinal imaging devices market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global retinal imaging devices market over the forecast period. Government initiatives and awareness campaigns centered on the early diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases should increase the need for retinal imaging technologies. The developed healthcare system, the high frequency of retinal disorders, and the inorganic growth in the market are the factors driving the growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global retinal imaging devices market during the projected timeframe. The market in this region is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of retinal diseases, an aging population, and a growing awareness of eye health. Diabetic retinopathy, AMD, and glaucoma are frequent disorders for which advanced diagnostic tools are required.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global retinal imaging devices market over the forecast period. In Europe, optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems are now the most popular choice for retinal imaging equipment. The OCT technology has transformed retinal testing and management. Its cross-sectional, high-resolution imaging allows quantitative evaluations of retinal structure achievable.

Major vendors in the global retinal imaging devices market include Sony Electronics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., Canon Medical Systems, Essilor Instruments, Optomed, Lumibird Medical, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Visionix, OPTOPOL Technology Sp, Imagine Eyes, Epipole Ltd, Forus Health Pvt Ltd, and Others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, the largest OCT reference library in the U.S. market and substantially improved cybersecurity features, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced that the CIRRUS 6000 now provides ophthalmologists with a highly effective and data-driven workflow.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global retinal imaging devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market, By Device Type

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography

Fluorescein Angiography

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market, By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Treatment Monitoring

Research & Development

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



