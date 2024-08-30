Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2024

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2024, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is -13,140 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00292 EUR.

As of 30 June 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,674,751 euros. The equity of the company was 1,674,226 euros, corresponding to 99.97 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents 112,703 176,133 Trade and other receivables 10,011 1,927 Inventories 1,552,037 1,530,405 Total current assets 1,674,751 1,708,465 TOTAL ASSETS 1,674,751 1,708,465 Trade and other payables 525 21,099 Total current liabilities 525 21,099 Total liabilities 525 21,099 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 710,722 723,862 Total equity 1,674,226 1,687,366 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,674,751 1,708,465





Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 6 M 2024 6 M 2023 Administrative and general expenses -19,699 -18,201 Other operating income 5,000 0 Operating loss -14,699 -18,201 Financial income 1,559 394 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -13,140 -17,807 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -13,140 -17,807

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

