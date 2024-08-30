Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the first six months of 2024

Based on unaudited results of VILVI GROUP sales revenue over first six months of 2024 amounted to 117.1 million EUR – 12,9% increase comparing to the same period of 2023 (consolidated sales revenue over first six months of 2023 were 103.7 million EUR).



VILVI GROUP accounted 10.5 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2024, then the same period of 2023 net profit was 4.9 million EUR.

Please find attached interim consolidated financial statements for the six months of 2024 and presentation of results.





