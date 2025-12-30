VILVI Group information release calendar

The information of VILVI Group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2026 – consolidated sales for the last month;

February 27, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025;

April 6, 2026 – audited financial statements of 2025;

April 27, 2026 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

May 29, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026;

August 31, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026;

November 30, 2026– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu