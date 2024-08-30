Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

As part of the implementation of Bang & Olufsen A/S’ long-term share-based incentive programs certain members of management have acquired shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S vested under the programs. In that connection, Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Bang & Olufsen made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Please see attached file for details.
For more information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Jens Gamborg
Global sustainability and Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371
Attachment