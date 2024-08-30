COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market - Global Therapeutics, Vaccines, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market by Product (Therapeutics, Vaccines), Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market grew from USD 5.95 billion in 2023 to USD 6.79 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.93%, reaching USD 14.84 billion by 2030.







The intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the urgency for effective treatments and vaccines, directly impacting the number of trials worldwide. The increased governmental and private funding for COVID-19 research and accelerated regulatory processes contributed significantly to the market growth.

The rising global collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions creates synergies in clinical research of COVID-19 drugs, enhancing market growth. However, the high cost and complexity of conducting clinical trials and the need for rapid development and approval put considerable strain on resources. Ethical considerations, patient recruitment, and retention are constant challenges that may impede market growth.

Moreover, the ongoing mutation of the coronavirus presents opportunities for developing new or updated vaccines and treatments. The growing emphasis on personalized healthcare strategies and precision medicine to combat COVID-19 can lead to newer targeted therapies, attracting opportunities for market growth.



Regional Insights



In the Americas region, significant consumer need for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in the United States and Canada was met through swift clinical trials and emergency use authorization of vaccines. Clinical trials in the Americas region have focused on vaccine development and therapeutic interventions, contributing to the rapid development of COVID-19 therapies.

Within EU countries, there has been a concerted effort to conduct clinical trials that adhere to the stringent regulations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission has funded several research initiatives under the Horizon Europe program to advance the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and treatments.

In the APAC region, China and India have played a pivotal role in COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution, conducting numerous clinical trials for in-house developed vaccines. The governments in the APAC region have rolled out an array of initiatives to support vaccine distribution and accessibility to the broader population.

Recent Developments

ICON Partners with US Government for Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccines



The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the nation's Strategic Preparedness and Response arm, has engaged in a critical initiative, Project NextGen, to cultivate COVID-19 vaccines and treatments responsive to prevailing and emergent strains. BARDA has partnered with ICON, a renowned firm for its prowess in clinical trial management, to assess the effectiveness of a next-generation vaccine relative to existing approvals.



NIH Launches Clinical Trials for Long COVID Treatments



The National Institutes of Health, through its Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, has commenced enrollment for a series of nationwide clinical trials aimed at identifying effective treatments for long-term COVID-19. This groundbreaking research employs innovative platform protocols, permitting concurrent evaluation of various treatments for the management of COVID-19. The RECOVER Initiative's efforts are fundamental in understanding this complex condition and providing afflicted individuals with safe, effective therapeutic options.



Moderna Clinical Trial Data Confirm Its Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Generates Robust Immune Response in Humans Against Widely Circulating Variants



Moderna, Inc. has disclosed encouraging preliminary results from clinical trials for its updated COVID-19 vaccine, tailored for the 2023 fall vaccination campaign. On the pathway to delivering health security globally, Moderna, Inc. has approached regulatory bodies, including the FDA and EMA, for authorization and aims to ensure ample supply is poised for the fall vaccination period upon approval.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Increased adoption of antiviral medications to control COVID-19 virus replication

Phase: Significance of Phase IV clinical trials for post-marketing surveillance of approved drugs

Market Drivers

Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Resulting in a Large Number of Deaths

Government Support and Grants for COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Increasing Research and Development (R&D) Initiatives for Effective Therapeutics

Market Restraints

Complexities in Clinical Trial Management and Risk of Side Effects During Trials

Market Opportunities

Collaborative Efforts of Pharma and Technology Firms

Rising Investment from Importing Countries

Market Challenges

Limited Supportive Infrastructure, Skills, and Technology in Developing Areas Around the World

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

BioNTech SE

Clario

GeoVax

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

ICON PLC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medidata Solutions

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Novartis AG

Novavax, Inc.

Novotech

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

PPD, Inc. by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quanticate

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi SE

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Valneva SE

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Therapeutics

Vaccines

Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

