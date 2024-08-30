Bitget Wallet Introduces MPC Wallet with Telegram Log-in, Connecting 950 Million Users to Web3

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading global Web3 wallet with 30 million users, has introduced a pioneering feature that lets users create and access Web3 wallets using their Telegram accounts. This innovation offers a seamless entry into decentralized finance, allowing Telegram users to easily log into a keyless MPC wallet and explore the Web3 world. By eliminating the complexities of private key management, this feature greatly enhances security and user experience, making it simpler than ever to dive into Web3.



Bitget Wallet has consistently focused on driving mass adoption through thoughtful product design, including the launch of its keyless MPC wallet and full support for the Telegram and TON ecosystems. These efforts aim to lower the barriers to Web3, making it more accessible and understandable, especially for those with no technical background or experience with blockchain or crypto. As a key Web3 infrastructure, Bitget Wallet is positioned to bring a large number of Web2 users into the Web3 space via Telegram.

Since October 2023, Bitget Wallet has simplified the process of creating and owning a Web3 wallet. The introduction of the keyless MPC wallet, utilizing enterprise-grade MPC technology, allows users to create a wallet using an email, Google, Apple ID, and now, a Telegram account—eliminating the need to remember complex mnemonic phrases or private keys. This approach is designed to be more user-friendly, secure, and accessible to Web2 users. Bitget Wallet has continued to optimize the user experience across various chains, expanding its keyless MPC wallet support to include TON and Solana, in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other EVM-compatible chains. It is now the first in the industry to offer a keyless MPC wallet solution supporting the TON mainnet.

Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, shared his perspective on the broader implications of this launch, saying, "As Web3 infrastructure continues to integrate with social platforms, we're not just simplifying user experience and access; we're also paving the way for a new era where lines between Web2 and Web3 identities become increasingly fluid. This convergence is leading to a future where social interactions and financial transactions seamlessly coexist on the same platforms, making Web3 a natural extension of our digital lives. As a pioneering innovator in Web3, Bitget Wallet will continue to roll out more features around Telegram and other platforms to drive user adoption." Alvin also announced the upcoming release of a Bitget Wallet Telegram trading bot this week, which will further enhance trading experience with Telegram. This bot will allow users to quickly create wallets, discover and trade tokens, and receive real-time market updates particularly on Smart Money movements, enabling users to capture market trends quickly—a feature especially helpful for trading meme coins.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 30 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.

