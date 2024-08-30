Media Advisory - Labour Day 2024 Press Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labour Day is more than just a holiday—it represents the hard-won victories of workers who fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect on the job.



Join us for this year’s 2024 Labour Day press conference, as we show how “Workers Shape Our Future,” and build a better society for everyone.

● Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

Leaders from municipal, provincial and national unions ● What: Workers Shape Our Future - Labour Day Press

Conference 2024 ● When: Monday, September 2nd at 8:30AM ● Where: Queen Street West & University Avenue, South Island ● Why: 25,000 workers across all sectors throughout Toronto & York Region will be marching in this year’s annual Toronto Labour Day Parade. We’re proud to march this year under the theme "Workers Shape OurFuture," as we build strength together to create a more just society for all working people. Now more than ever, workers need to build our own future based on fairness, justice and equality. Issues covered will include collective bargaining rights, the right to strike, education cuts, cost of living crisis, and more.

Media Contact:



Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028

Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.