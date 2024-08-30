Radar R&D Portfolio Assessment Report 2024: Millimeter-Wave Radar and Radar-on-Chip Solutions are Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar R&D Portfolio Assessment and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an in-depth exploration of recent technological developments and their impact on the market, structured into several key modules. It begins with an overview of radar technology, including various types, architectures, and recent technological advancements. The analysis then covers enabling and competing technologies, examining how these are influencing the market dynamics.

Radar technology will experience rapid growth because of improvements in enabling technologies and growing demand in the automotive, defense, aerospace, consumer electronics, manufacturing, and energy industries. The technology has diverse applications and use is expanding with the adoption of IoT devices and penetration of 5G technology.



The long-standing technology in the defense industry is now transforming civilian applications because of advancements such as high-power processors, powerful antenna innovations, faster network speeds, larger data storage capacities, and automation. Cost-effective, high-power, intelligent radars will be in wide use within seven years as a digital, semiconductor, and radar convergence propels new discoveries and advances in radar systems.

Industry application areas are assessed to understand where these technologies are being implemented most effectively. The report also delves into regional developments, highlighting patents, funding trends, and the adoption of technology across different regions.

A technology adoption model and assessment is provided, alongside a detailed Porter's five forces analysis to evaluate the competitive landscape. The report also outlines key business models being employed in the industry, offering insights into successful strategies. A roadmap is included to project future technological developments, and a technology attractiveness dashboard is provided to help identify the most promising areas for investment. Finally, the analysis concludes with an exploration of growth opportunities, pinpointing where the industry is likely to expand next.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Radar Sensor

Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Homes

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthcare and Medical

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Cities

Key Topics Covered:

Radar Sensor Technology Competitiveness, Impact Analysis, and Regional Adoption

Radar - A Brief Overview

Modern Radar Systems Are Increasingly Focused On Miniaturization

Increased Design Flexibility Entails Multiple Radar Categories

Key Radar Technologies and Their Significance

Recent Trends Across Industry Verticals Impacting Radar Innovation

Overcoming Countermeasures, Reducing Cone of Silence, and Detection Range Improvement Are Key Issues in the Defense Sector

High-Resolution, Low-Cost, and Long-Range Detection Are Key Issues Impacting the Automotive Industry

R&D in Key Radar Subsystems: Antennas

R&D in Key Radar Subsystems: Transceivers

Key Emerging Technologies and Radar Enablers

Comparative Analysis of Competing Technologies

Impact Analysis of Radar Technology for Automotive Applications

Impact Analysis of Radar Technology for Robotics Applications

Impact Analysis of Radar Technology for Military Applications

Emerging Use Cases - Radar Technology for Automotive, Transportation, and Military Defense Sectors

Emerging Opportunities in Transportation, Space, and Smart City Applications

Key Collaboration Strategies for Technology Development and Commercialization

Regional Trends and Impact of Radar Technology

Patent Research Focus Areas

Funding Deals and Focus Areas

Technology Adoption Model - Assessment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Business Models For Radar Sensor Technology

Recommendations for Business Opportunities

Future Directions of Radar Sensor R&D

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Radar Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9suql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.