Draganfly Confirms Post-Consolidation Trading Date

Vancouver, BC., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announces that further to the news release issued August 23, 2024, the Company has set September 5, 2024 as the effective date of the Consolidation. The Company expects its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) to trade on a post-consolidated basis at market open on September 5, 2024 subject to final confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Nasdaq. As announced on August 23, 2024, the board of directors of the Company approved the consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one post-consolidated Common Share for every 25 pre-consolidated Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). Upon completion of the Consolidation, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be changed to 26142Q304 and CA26142Q3044 respectively.



For more information on the anticipated effects of the Consolidation, refer to the August 23, 2024 news release or visit https://investor.draganfly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Draganfly-Share-Consolidation-QA-1v1.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as ‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to statements about: the timing and completion of the Consolidation; the expected Effective Date of the Consolidation; the treatment of any fractional Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation; the timing of and receipt of regulatory approval for the Consolidation; the Company’s ability to meet the listing requirements of the CSE and NASDAQ; the new CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares following the Consolidation; the anticipated effects of the Consolidation as detailed in the consolidation Q&A; and shareholders receiving a letter of transmittal.