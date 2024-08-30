LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Johnson & Johnson for LAZCLUZE™ (lazertinib). LAZCLUZE™ is a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved for the first-line treatment, in combination with RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) as a chemotherapy-free regimen, of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have EGFR exon 19 deletions of exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test. This new regimen shows superior progression-free survival versus the traditional standard of care.



“Onco360 is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Johnson and Johnson team and become a specialty pharmacy provider for LAZCLUZE™,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to add this first-line, chemotherapy-free, targeted therapy to our portfolio to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutation non-small cell lung cancer.”

Based on data from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, approximately 234,580 patients will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2024, accounting for 11.7% of all new cancer cases, with approximately 125,070 expected patient deaths from prostate cancer in 2024, accounting for 20.4% of all cancer deaths. The five-year relative survival rate for lung cancer when considering all stages of disease is 26.7%. NSCLC cases make up 80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses, with 47% having distant metastatic disease at the time of original diagnosis. In the Western hemisphere, 15-20% of all NSCLC patients have EGFR mutations with a five-year relative survival percentage of only 9%.1,2,3,4

LAZCLUZE is manufactured by Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson. The FDA approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study showing RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30 percent versus osimertinib, with a nine month longer median duration of response in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC. Patients treated with RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE experienced a significantly longer median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to patients treated with osimertinib (23.7 vs. 16.6 months; HR 0.70; 95% CI 0.58-0.85, P<0.001).5

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com .

