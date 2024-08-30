Carbonization Furnace Market Set to Reach USD 573.91 million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 10.0% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global carbonization furnace market size is predicted to grow from USD 244.80 million in 2023 to USD 573.91 million by 2032. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Carbonization Furnace?

A carbonization furnace is an equipment used to make charcoal or biochar. It can perform dry distillation and anaerobic carbonization of wood materials containing carbon under high-temperature conditions. During carbonization, several combustible gases, such as methane, oxygen, and carbon monoxide, are produced. Carbonization furnaces employ advanced technology to purify, recover, and cyclically burn these gases.

The heat generated by a carbonization furnace is typically used by the furnace itself to achieve the effect of energy saving. Carbonization furnaces find several applications across various industries, including agriculture, catering and ceramics. In agriculture, carbonization furnaces can recycle a large amount of biomass waste. Also, it’s a great alternative fuel in cerement and ceramics factories. Technological advancements, which lead to improved efficiency and versatility of carbonization furnaces, have expanded their economic viability across several sectors and are driving the carbonization furnace market growth.

Carbonization Furnace Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 244.80 million Market value in 2032 USD 573.91 million CAGR 10.0% Base year 2023 Historical data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Various factors, including increasing demand for charcoal and growing technological advancements, are driving the market for carbonization furnaces.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, feedstock, application, capacity, and region.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the largest industry share.

Carbonization Furnace Market Key Players:

Beston Group Co., Ltd.

Gongyi Sanjin Charcoal Machinery Factory

Gongyi Xiaoyi Mingyang Machinery Plant

GreenPower LTD

Henan Chengjinlai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Henan Sunrise Biochar Machine Co., Ltd

Tianjin Mikim Technique Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Belong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Guanma Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Shuliy Machinery Co. Ltd

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Increasing Charcoal Demand: Carbon finds a wide range of applications across restaurants, households, and several sectors worldwide. In many regions, especially in developing nations, charcoal is a vital energy source for heating and cooking, owing to its accessibility and affordability. The rising demand for charcoal fuels the carbonization furnace market CAGR for carbonization furnaces.

Rising Technological Advances: Technological advancements and continuous improvements in carbonization furnaces have improved the efficiency and capability of the equipment, making it more cost-effective and attractive to several sectors.

Advancements in Materials: With advancements in control systems and materials, carbonization furnaces can process a diverse range of biomass feedstocks. The ability to process various feedstocks has expanded their applications across various sectors and is driving the market revenue.

Which Region Leads Carbonization Furnace Sector?

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest carbonization furnace market share. The region's robust growth is fueled by increasing demand for charcoal and activated carbon, fueled by rising industrialization and growing emphasis on sustainable waste management. Major countries such as Indonesia, China, and India are leading the market as they have the presence of substantial agricultural sectors and there is rising emphasis on biomass utilization.

: The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest carbonization furnace market share. The region’s robust growth is fueled by increasing demand for charcoal and activated carbon, fueled by rising industrialization and growing emphasis on sustainable waste management. Major countries such as Indonesia, China, and India are leading the market as they have the presence of substantial agricultural sectors and there is rising emphasis on biomass utilization. Europe: Europe witnessed the second-largest market share in 2023. Advanced technological capabilities and the presence of supportive regulatory frameworks drive the region’s growth. Besides, the rising focus on environmental sustainability is having a favorable impact on the market expansion.

Segmental Overview:

By Type Outlook:

Horizontal Charcoal Furnace

Continuous Carbonization Furnace

Skid-mounted Carbonization Furnace

Others

By Feedstock Outlook:

Agricultural

Corn stalks

Wheat straw

Rice husks

Bagasse sugarcane

Forestry waste

Sawdust and wood chips

Bamboo

Trunks & Branches

Nutshell waste

Coconut shell

Palm shell

Olive shell

Hazelnut shells

Others

By Application Outlook:

Charcoal Smelting Fuel Purifier Fertilizer Insulation

Wood Vinegar Soil improvement Deodorize Fertilizer Additive Food preservation

Tar Fuel Waterproof feedstock Carbon black



By Capacity Outlook:

<1000 KG/H

1000-2000 KG/H

2000-3000 KG/H

>3000 kg/H

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



