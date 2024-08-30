Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights

30 August 2024

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 August 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 172,715,260 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 172,715,260. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

