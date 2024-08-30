Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation Receives 12th Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

New York, NY, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation is proud to announce that it has once again received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This marks the 12th consecutive year that the foundation has achieved this prestigious recognition.

Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofit organizations based on their financial health, accountability, and transparency. The 4-star rating is the highest possible rating and indicates that the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation excels in these areas. This recognition demonstrates the foundation's commitment to responsible stewardship of donor funds and its dedication to transparency.

In addition to the 4-star rating, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation has also been awarded the Gold Star of Transparency from Candid, a leading source of information on nonprofits. This recognition further highlights the foundation's commitment to providing clear and comprehensive information to its donors and stakeholders.

"We are honored to receive the 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 12th consecutive year," said Ms. Lucretia Holden, Executive Director of the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease and providing support to those affected by it."

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation is dedicated to advancing research on Alzheimer's disease and finding a cure. Through its innovative research programs, the foundation aims to improve the understanding of the disease and develop effective treatments. The foundation also provides educational resources to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's.

Donors can have confidence that their contributions to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation are making a significant impact in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the Gold Star of Transparency from Candid serve as independent validations of the foundation's commitment to excellence and accountability.

For more information about the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation and its programs, please visit www.alzinfo.org.

###