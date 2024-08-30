Carahsoft Sponsors 15th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. on September 3-6, 2024

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 130 of its technology providers, resellers and integrators at the 2024 Billington Cybersecurity Summit, the leading Government cybersecurity summit. Hosted by Billington Cybersecurity, the event will take place on September 3-6, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., offering the Federal Civilian (CIV), Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) a chance to participate in engaging discussions and valuable networking opportunities, as well as learning sessions that will provide insight into the latest cybersecurity trends, best practices and threats.
LEARN:
This year’s theme is “Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age,” with special emphasis placed on the increasing impact that artificial intelligence (AI) is having on the cyber landscape. Throughout the first three days of the conference there will be an entire breakout track focused on the effects of this impact. Additionally, one entire day of the conference will focus on the topic of AI, including expert speakers and key thought leaders in the Federal Government who will highlight how they are addressing AI within their respective programs.
Top speakers will include:
- Paul Abbate, Deputy Director, FBI
- General CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Amb. Nathaniel Fick, Ambassador at Large, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, U.S. State Department
- Juliane Gallina, Deputy Director, Directorate of Digital Innovation, CIA
- General Timothy D. Haugh, United States Air Force, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service
- Clare Martorana, Federal Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget
- Felicity Oswald OBE, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
- Margaret (Margie) Palmieri, Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer, CDAO
ATTEND:
Tuesday – Friday, September 3-6, 2024
Ronald Reagan Building
1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C., 20004
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 130 vendors will be showcasing a full range of cybersecurity and AI solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #100 in the Carahsoft pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
|Partner (#XXX)
|= Carahsoft Partner
|Partner (#XXX)
|= Carahsoft Partner
|Exhibiting at Billington in the
|Exhibiting at Billington Outside
|Carahsoft Pavilion
|the Carahsoft Pavilion
|Cybersecurity
|Zero Trust
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 4:30-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4th in the Atrium, Atrium Hall and Atrium Ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.
Ronald Reagan Building
1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C., 20004
Directions
JOIN US!
For additional summit information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the event and participate in this opportunity, visit Carahsoft’s Billington State Cybersecurity Summit event page or contact Caitlyn Cupps at billington@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
