Heading to the next Roughriders home game? Defend against game-day hunger with Denny’s Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Canada is honored to have once again the opportunity to fundraise on behalf of The Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL team.



For the entire day before each 2024 home game, guests are invited to enjoy a $9.99 Riders Slam Special. $5 from each order will be donated to one of Saskatchewan’s premier organizations as they focus on supporting amateur sports, education, and health within local Saskatchewan communities. The beloved slam promotion will be available for dine-in ordering only at Denny’s Circle Drive, Lorne Avenue, Idylwyld, and Regina locations on the following 2024 dates: August 31, September 27, October 11, and October 25.



The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a long and storied on-field tradition, being one of the oldest sports franchises established in North America. As a community-owned team, the foundation was created in 2019 by the Roughriders’ leadership group to enhance and further its community efforts across the province. They believe it’s their responsibility to positively impact communities across the province, aiming to teach the Rider Nation youth skills such as leadership, resilience, and responsibility.



“The Rider Slam campaign at Denny's has been a wonderful addition to our Foundation’s community efforts. The day before every Roughrider home game, fans can come together to enjoy the Rider Slam meal, knowing that $5 from each meal sold supports the foundation,” shares Jonathon Halvorson, Development Manager with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. “This partnership has been instrumental in funding our Rider Reading program, promoting literacy and education among youth and children in Saskatchewan. We're grateful for Denny's and the incredible fans who make a positive impact through this initiative.”





Denny’s Canada has always been a place where everyone is welcome to come in, sit down, and connect. For over 70 years, they have worked with local and national charities to continuously raise money for causes that mean the most to their communities. They believe that by actively engaging with guests, they can make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They advocate for local businesses and communities to grow through partnership and support.



“Community involvement is very important to Denny's Canada,” shares Greg Kennedy, Executive General Manager, Saskatoon. “When our restaurants in Saskatchewan had the opportunity to support the Roughrider Foundation, it was a no-brainer. Our team does what it does best: feeding people and promoting education and literacy among youth and children. Call it a Grand Slam, or call it a Touchdown. I call it a win!”



For the complete list of participating locations and more details about this exciting partnership, please click here to visit the campaign page on Denny’s website.





