Indivior PLC Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 1, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INDV) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 22, 2024, and July 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Indivior investors have until October 1, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants: (1) greatly exaggerated their ability to predict how certain laws would negatively affect Indivior’s financial outlook, when in reality their forecasting skills were not as strong as they had led investors and analysts to believe; (2) overstated the financial potential of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS, and OPVEE, thus inflating the Company’s expected revenue and other financial indicators; (3) either knew or ignored the fact that due to the negative impact of certain legislation, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously stated FY 2024 revenue targets for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS, and OPVEE; (4) either knew or ignored the risk that Indivior might have to stop all sales and marketing for PERSERIS; and (5) therefore, the Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business and future prospects were misleading and not based on a reasonable assessment.

