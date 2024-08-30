Discover the PBC (Polar Bear) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that PBC (Polar Bear) will be listed on XT Exchange. The PBC/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 06:00 on September 01, 2024 (UTC)

06:00 on September 01, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 06:00 on September 02, 2024 (UTC)

06:00 on September 02, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 06:00 on September 03, 2024 (UTC)





About Polar Bear

Polar Bear was initiated by an overseas foundation and developed collaboratively by multiple communities worldwide. The project is committed to creating a world-leading artificial intelligence and blockchain computing power sharing system. Polar Bear’s mission is to establish an open, transparent, and controllable platform for computing power resource sharing, allowing everyone to participate and benefit. The project is focused on achieving true decentralized AI ecological governance. Polar Bear will gradually introduce various ecological sectors, including computing power resource sharing mechanisms, data security services, and decentralized AI applications, to build a comprehensive blockchain-based AI computing power system.

About PBC

The core of the Polar Bear ecosystem is the PBC token, which plays a crucial role in contract design, marketing activities, and team incentives. As a source of on-chain liquidity, PBC serves as the circulating token of the Polar Bear platform and forms the basis for future governance. The platform is committed to establishing mechanisms that closely link PBC with Polar Bear's ecological applications, enhancing its value. To ensure the stability of the token and incentivize holding, the platform will implement a deflationary mechanism through token destruction.

The listing of PBC on XT Exchange opens new avenues for both Polar Bear and its community. This partnership provides PBC with access to a broader audience of traders and blockchain enthusiasts, boosting liquidity and fostering growth. By joining XT Exchange, Polar Bear is poised to take charge of revolutionizing the blockchain AI computing sector.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We are excited to welcome Polar Bear to our platform. PBC’s vision of combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology aligns with our mission to support impactful and forward-thinking projects. We believe this listing will provide substantial value to our users and contribute to the advancement of decentralized computing power sharing systems."

Website: http://www.ploarbear.top/#/

Blockchain Browser: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x06a20f9d54fa1b582c67ceae2071afc0b3a5f453

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Polar Bear

Support@polarbear.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322f015f-876f-40a2-871a-f5680fc52f81