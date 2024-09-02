Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 2 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 August 202414,49998.901,433,956.90
27 August 202411,27799.161,118,212.66
28 August 202412,48099.451,241,097.31
29 August 202410,693100.241,071,846.00
30 August 20249,571101.08967,413.71
TOTAL 58,520   5,832,526.58

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 August 20243,08898.83305,196.61
27 August 20245,73899.12568,778.10
28 August 20245,85199.43581,787.16
29 August 20243,659100.30367,009.77
30 August 20242,775100.98280,212.56
TOTAL 21,111   2,102,984.22

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 August 202487398.8386,276.41
27 August 202479499.0578,642.76
28 August 202477599.3176,965.02
29 August 202475099.9574,959.13
30 August 2024576101.0358,195.53
TOTAL 3,768   375,038.84

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 August 20241,54099.20152,766.77
27 August 20241,34899.20133,715.13
28 August 202489499.3188,781.89
29 August 2024898100.2790,040.22
30 August 20241,478100.98149,255.24
TOTAL 6,158   614,559.24

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €36 million for a total amount of 369,557 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 2 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,494,028 ordinary shares in treasury (2.94% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.90% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

