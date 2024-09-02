Toronto & York Region Labour Council: Workers Shape Our Future - 2024 Labour Day Parade

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 20,000 workers across Toronto and York Region are taking to the streets this morning for the 153rd annual Labour Day Parade, as workers lead the charge in shaping a future that works for everyone.



This Labour Day is a pivotal moment for workers. While we celebrate victories together, we face the huge challenges of growing inequality and the ongoing affordability crisis. Workers are the engine that keeps our region running. We work hard, but housing, groceries, and other essentials keep slipping out of reach. This is the harsh reality for workers across our region today.

We know that workers have been under attack for decades. But now more than ever, we face rising inequality, privatizing healthcare, cut services, suppressed wages, and efforts to undermine collective bargaining. “Those in power—the bosses and their allies in government—continue to extract more value from our labour while many struggle to make ends meet,” said Andria Babbington, President of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

“They use words like ‘freedom,’ ‘choice,’ or ‘Common Sense’ to cut our essential public services—including education and healthcare. Then, they blame us for the fallout, but they should be looking in the mirror. We need to build towards the common good—one that’s rooted in solidarity as we shape the future—not just for ourselves, but for the benefit of all,” she added.

With inequality rising and the prospect of possible national and provincial elections, the stakes for workers could not be higher. Labour leaders from across the country will echo this message at today’s parade in solidarity with Toronto and York Region members—together stressing the need for workers to lead in building a more just society.

In the words of President Babbington: “We march on Labour Day to remind the bosses that we are here, we shape our own future, and we are never going back. The future belongs to those of us who believe in fairness, justice, and equality for all.”

Highlights from Labour Leaders

"The fight for workers' rights is far from over. We need to build on our successes and push for even stronger protections and policies that focus on creating an affordable Canada, where everyone can access their basic needs. Change is up to us, and working together, we will win a better deal for workers and build a brighter future for everyone in Canada.”—Lily Chang, Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) Secretary-Treasurer.

“I urge each of us to be bold, united, and strategic. Our strength lies in our collective action and our commitment to advancing workers' rights.”—Jan Simpson, CUPW National President.

“As CUPE Local 79 enters a bargaining year, we face a crucial opportunity to define the future of public services in Toronto. The strength of our city depends on the quality of our jobs and our ability to protect the services our communities depend on. At the bargaining table this year, we will fight not only for the rights of our members but also for a more just and resilient Toronto that serves everyone.”—Nas Yadollahi, President of CUPE Local 79.

“This Labour Day, we’re declaring that workers' votes will shape the future. Our votes as workers will determine if we have a country that is about shared values, like strong public health care so the poor are treated the same as the rich, because cancer doesn’t care about your wallet. Today, we’re marching for the future, and together, we’re going to shape it.”—Tyler Downey, Secretary Treasurer of SEIU Healthcare.

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.