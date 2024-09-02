Smart Home Market Surges to USD 1048.72 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 23.60% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Home Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.60% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 222.38 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1048.72 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Home Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~23.60% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Technologies

Product REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N. V, United Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nest Labs, Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, ORVIBO Inc., Johnson Controls PLC. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Smart Home Market Overview

Rising Consumer Demand for Energy Efficiency: The Smart Home Market is witnessing substantial expansion as a result of the growing consumer emphasis on energy efficiency. Smart thermostats, lighting controls, and energy management systems are resulting in substantial reductions in energy consumption. Companies who serve this demand are well-positioned to take advantage of a developing market sector, which will lead to increased use of smart home technology in both residential and commercial settings.

Integration of AI and IoT in Smart Homes: The fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Internet of Things (IoT) is a pivotal catalyst for the growth of the Smart Home Market. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled gadgets, such as voice-activated assistants and smart appliances, offer effortless automation, improving user experiences. Companies that develop cutting-edge AI and IoT-enabled products have the potential to greatly influence market growth, positioning themselves as frontrunners in this rapidly developing industry.

Growing Security Concerns Boosting Smart Home Adoption: The growing apprehension regarding home security is driving the need for intelligent security systems, such as surveillance cameras, smart locks, and motion detectors. With a growing emphasis on safety, the Smart Home Market is experiencing a rapid increase in acceptance. This offers a profitable opportunity for organizations who provide sophisticated security solutions, leading to continuous market expansion.

High Initial Costs and Installation Complexity: Although the Smart Home Market offers advantages, the substantial upfront expenses and intricate installation process pose considerable limitations. Consumers frequently exhibit reluctance to invest in smart home systems due to the perceived high cost and the challenges associated with connecting various devices. This can impede the expansion of the market, especially in divisions where pricing is a significant factor, and poses a difficulty for enterprises seeking to enter these markets.

Privacy and Data Security Concerns: Privacy and data security concerns are significant obstacles in the Smart Home Market. The growing proliferation of interconnected devices has led to heightened apprehension among customers regarding data breaches and unlawful access, which in turn hinders their adoption of smart home technologies. It is crucial for organizations to implement strong security measures in order to address these issues and establish consumer trust, which in turn will facilitate market expansion.

Lack of Interoperability Among Devices: The absence of uniformity and compatibility among smart home gadgets is a notable limitation. Consumers frequently encounter difficulties in assimilating items from many manufacturers, resulting in frustration and hesitancy to embrace new technologies. The presence of fragmentation hinders the expansion of the market, highlighting the necessity for universally accepted standards within the industry to guarantee smooth connectivity and consumer contentment.

Geographic Dominance:

The Smart Home Market in North America is primarily driven by the widespread acceptance of modern technologies by consumers, substantial investments in smart infrastructure, and the prominent presence of important market competitors. The region's geographical supremacy fosters innovation and expedites market expansion, establishing it as a central hub for introducing new products and technological developments. Nevertheless, this focus may also restrict the potential for growth in other areas, underscoring the importance of implementing strategies for expanding into the global market.

Smart Home Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N. V, United Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nest Labs, Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, ORVIBO Inc., Johnson Controls PLC. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Smart Home Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Smart Home Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Smart Home Market into Technologies, Product, And Geography.

Smart Home Market, by Technologies: Cellular Network Technologies Protocols and Standards Wireless Communication Technologies



Smart Home Market, by Product: Lighting Control Security and Access Control HVAC Control Media & Entertainment





Smart Home Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



