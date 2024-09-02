Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

aranello (Italy), September 2, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 23/08/2024 4,900 432.3368 2,118,450.32 - - - - 4,900 432.3368 2,118,450.32 26/08/2024 5,000 431.9164 2,159,582.00 - - - - 5,000 431.9164 2,159,582.00 27/08/2024 4,900 433.1704 2,122,534.96 2,448 490.0928 1,199,747.17 1,074,849.65 7,348 435.1367 3,197,384.61 28/08/2024 4,700 438.9988 2,063,294.36 2,468 486.0572 1,199,589.17 1,079,058.35 7,168 438.3863 3,142,352.71 29/08/2024 4,600 441.7712 2,032,147.52 - - - - 4,600 441.7712 2,032,147.52 30/08/2024 4,600 446.7850 2,055,211.00 - - - - 4,600 446.7850 2,055,211.00 28,700 437.3247 12,551,220.16 4,916 488.0668 2,399,336.34 2,153,908.00 33,616 437.4443 14,705,128.16 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till August 30, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 73,651,128.73 for No. 186,150 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD$1(Euro$101*) for No. 6,543 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of August 30, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,358,359 common shares equal to 5.59% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until August 30, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,534,255 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 999,193,901.46.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

