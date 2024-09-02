Magic Square Partners with Exodus to Integrate Passkeys Wallet across its Ecosystem

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Square , a pioneering Binance Labs-backed Web3 app store platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”). This collaboration introduces Exodus's innovative Passkeys Wallet to Magic Square’s ‘Magic Store’ and ‘Magic Launchpad’, enabling users to create and fund a crypto wallet in just a few taps directly within the app, delivering unprecedented ease and industry-leading security.



The Passkeys wallet allows users to create a wallet without installing a browser extension and enables them to securely login using options such as FaceID and TouchID. Users can complete KYC to purchase crypto with a card directly within the Magic Store, all while enjoying a seamless multi-chain experience that supports Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Avalanche C-Chain, Base, BNB Chain, Mantle, and Optimism. More networks will be added soon.

“We are thrilled to integrate Exodus’ Passkeys Wallet into the Magic Store, Magic Launchpad, and across our entire ecosystem,” said Michael Landsberger, COO at Magic Square. “This integration represents a significant step forward in simplifying the crypto experience, enabling our users to manage their assets securely and conveniently within a familiar interface. It also enhances the onboarding process for Web2 users as they transition to Web3, paving the way for the mass adoption of crypto across all our products.”

Passkeys Wallet enhances user convenience and prioritizes security with Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. MPC boosts security by making it so that authenticating with a passkey is required for a user’s wallet to take any action. The integration also allows platforms like Magic Square to reduce drop-off rates and grow their user base, creating new revenue streams.

“Integrating Passkeys Wallet with Magic Square's ‘Magic Store’ elevates the user experience by providing a seamless and secure way to manage and spend crypto assets,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. “This collaboration with Magic Square is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the Web3 ecosystem by making it more accessible and secure for all users.”

Magic Square and Exodus are dedicated to driving innovation and improving the multi-chain experience for users across the crypto ecosystem.

About Magic Square

Magic Square is the first Web3 App Store backed by Binance Labs, designed to address user acquisition challenges, enhance user engagement, and provide a rewarding experience through its community-driven platform. With the recently-released Magic Launchpad, Magic Square is now a one-stop growth solution from discovery to market release. Its platform connects high-quality users with projects, fostering meaningful interactions and growth. For more information, visit www.magic.store .

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com .

Contacts:

Exodus

support@exodus.com