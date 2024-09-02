Discover the SWC (Swiss Cash Coin) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that Swiss Cash Coin (SWC) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The SWC/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 10:00 on September 03, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on September 03, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 10:00 on September 04, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on September 04, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on September 05, 2024 (UTC)



About Swiss Cash Coin

Swiss Cash Coin is a revolutionary digital currency designed to provide security, efficiency, and enhanced financial inclusion. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, SWC leverages the advanced capabilities of blockchain technology while offering user-friendly features that make it versatile and robust. SWC aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, ensuring users benefit from a secure, transparent, and accessible financial system.

As the core token of the Swiss Cash Coin ecosystem, SWC facilitates fast and secure transactions, bringing the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) to a broader audience. Utilizing the Binance Smart Chain allows SWC to offer low transaction fees and high-speed processing, making it an ideal choice for users looking for an efficient and cost-effective cryptocurrency. SWC is more than just a digital currency; it is a comprehensive financial tool designed to empower users worldwide.

The listing of SWC on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone for Swiss Cash Coin and its community. This partnership allows SWC to reach a broader audience of traders and blockchain enthusiasts, enhancing liquidity and supporting its growth within the DeFi space. By joining XT Exchange, Swiss Cash Coin is poised to play a crucial role in digital finance's ongoing evolution, bringing users secure and inclusive financial solutions globally.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing:

"We are excited to have Swiss Cash Coin join our platform. SWC’s commitment to combining security, efficiency, and financial inclusion aligns with our vision of supporting innovative and impactful projects. We believe this listing will provide substantial value to our users and contribute to the broader adoption of decentralized financial solutions."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

