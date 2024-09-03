Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 6th of September 2024, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 5th of September 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2023 paid out on the 13th of September 2024.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 1 euro cents per share on 13th September 2024. Next confirmed payments are the following: 2 euro cents per share on 13th of December 2024 and 1 euro cents per share on 13th of March 2025.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com