Press release, Helsinki, 3 September 2024 at 9 AM (EEST)



New European Customer Orders Nexstim NBS System 5

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 from a new European customer through a distributor.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) system for pre-operative mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Our state-of-the-art technology helps neurosurgeons to plan their most delicate surgeries. We are proud to be involved in preserving the quality of life for patients. It is important for us to keep growing our customer base as each new system expands access to pre-operative mapping for patients. I’m happy to see that our current growth is well supported by our strong local distributor partner network.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

