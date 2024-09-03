UNIPaaS and American Express Partner to Boost B2B Card Payments for SaaS Platforms

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIPaaS, a leading Payment as a Service (PaaS) provider, has announced a new partnership with American Express that will enable more small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to offer their customers the option of paying invoices with Amex Cards through its platform.



UNIPaaS powers Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms' payment services with a white-labelled, fully managed solution, allowing them to easily offer a unified and seamless acceptance of all relevant payment methods to their users. SMBs using UNIPaaS receive generative AI recommendations based on their transaction history to determine which payment methods they should offer their customers to drive faster and more efficient payments.

Customer behaviour shows that when payment options like American Express are offered, a significant share of customers choose this payment method, thereby increasing the speed and efficiency of business invoice payments.

Since its inception, UNIPaaS has processed millions of card transactions along with other payment methods such as direct debits, bank transfers, and mobile wallet payments for a wide range of B2B clients. The company continuously optimises its solution to tailor the payment journey to the specific needs of SaaS platforms in various industries, including healthtech, accounting, education, mobility, and more.

This new partnership enables users of these SaaS platforms to easily accept American Express payments, catering to the many customers that prefer to pay with Amex. This integration simplifies the payment process, improves cash flow management, and enhances overall payment convenience and efficiency.

David Avgi, CEO of UNIPaaS, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are honoured to be selected by American Express for this strategic partnership. This collaboration highlights our dedication to providing SaaS platforms with fully personalised payment user journeys, adapted to their business models and their industry. We see great potential for growth in B2B invoice payments by card.”

Dan Edelman, General Manager of UK Merchant Services at American Express, added: “This new partnership with UNIPaaS gives even more businesses the flexibility and payment convenience of using American Express to pay more of their invoices.”

About UNIPaaS



UNIPaaS is a leading Unified Payment as a Service (PaaS) Provider that empowers B2B SaaS platforms and Enterprise merchants to use payment services as a growth engine. At the heart of successful payments, UNIPaaS offers solutions to seamlessly embed payments directly into SaaS platforms. Supported by UNIPaaS's expert team guidance and advanced technology, including Generative AI, this integration drives user acquisition, enhances activation, and achieves superior retention, thereby significantly boosting its partners' revenue and customer loyalty.

