AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2024

In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:

 August 2024August 2023Change
Passengers562,451576,455-2.4%
Finland - Sweden134,051159,539-16.0%
Estonia - Finland347,287355,865-2.4%
Estonia - Sweden81,11361,05132.9%
    
Cargo Units21,95326,281-16.5%
Finland - Sweden3,2082,9319.5%
Estonia - Finland15,80619,220-17.8%
Estonia - Sweden2,9394,130-28.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles79,79186,794-8.1%
Finland - Sweden8,39310,908-23.1%
Estonia - Finland66,60271,869-7.3%
Estonia - Sweden4,7964,01719.4%

                                    

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.

