Advantest to Highlight Latest Semiconductor Test Solutions at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, Sept. 4-6 in Taipei

TOKYO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON Taiwan on Sept. 4-6 at TaiNEX 1&2 in Taipei, Taiwan. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test solutions for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and advanced memory.



Advantest is a proud platinum sponsor of this year’s Advanced Testing Forum, which will take place on Sept. 5 on the fourth floor in room 401 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. With this year’s theme being “AI Test AI,” Advantest Europe’s Fabio Pizza will present “How Generative AI is Driving the Need for 3D IC Testing” from 11:05-11:30 a.m. Additionally, Alex Su, vice president of Advantest Taiwan, will serve as a committee member of SEMI Taiwan’s Testing Committee.

The company will also join the Gala Dinner on Sept. 4 at the Marriott Taipei and hold the Hospitality Suite in room 503 from Sept. 4 to 5.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

