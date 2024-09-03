SeeByte and Kraken Robotics sign MOU

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeeByte Ltd (SeeByte) and Kraken Robotics Inc. (Kraken) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which they will seek to enhance their complimentary system offerings to bring customers an integrated solution across maritime mission planning, data collection, and data analysis.



Kraken specializes in the delivery of advanced synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) for maritime platforms including uncrewed underwater vehicles of all sizes and the KATFISH™ towed SAS system.

SeeByte specializes in the development and supply of maritime software solutions including their SeeTrack Mission Management System (MMS), Neptune Autonomy System, and Automated Target Recognition (ATR).

The combined solution offers customers an integrated proven system for maritime operations that is competitive, readily available, and delivers a high-quality user experience.

Chris Haworth, CEO at SeeByte said, “This collaborative approach brings together a best-of-breed solution to satisfy the needs of our maritime and naval customers. We are excited to add Kraken to the long list of SeeByte collaborators, and look forward to seeing the capabilities of this combined solution for high-resolution seabed intelligence.”

Greg Reid, CEO at Kraken said, “Kraken provides turnkey minehunting solutions which collect high quality data and turn it into high quality seabed intelligence – our customers use this to inform high quality decisions. Our sonar systems are used worldwide for critical decision-making, providing swaths up to 400m and constant resolutions of down to 2 cm x 2 cm. Having completed several integrations and customer demos with SeeByte, Kraken is excited to integrate with SeeByte’s advanced capabilities. This provides navies worldwide with the ability to seamlessly leverage SeeByte’s mission management tools to optimally plan, analyze and review Kraken’s high-resolution synthetic aperture sonar data.”

SeeByte and Kraken will demonstrate this collaboration at the NATO Exercise REPMUS 2024 in September and will continue to collaborate to advance products and solutions.





Figure 1: Kraken KATFISH Towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar System





Figure 2: Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar displayed in SeeByte’s SeeTrack mission planner.

ABOUT SEEBYTE

SeeByte provides clients in the global maritime industry with the most advanced software solutions to enhance the capabilities of their uncrewed systems. SeeByte’s open architecture technology provides enhanced capability, autonomy, and value to maritime systems and their users. SeeByte is a subsidiary of Battelle. For more information visit www.seebyte.com

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

