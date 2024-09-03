Vow ASA: Updated Company Presentation showing improved gross margin and available liquidity

Oslo, 3 September 2024 - Vow ASA presented results for the second half of 2024 on 29 August 2024. The report documented that revenues are increasing. Profits are on the rise. The order backlog is solid and consists of contracts that will further improve gross margins in the coming quarters.



The half-year report also confirmed that amendments had been agreed in the company’s loan agreement, subject to a successful private placement. No decision has been made in this respect but pre-sounding with potential investors is continuing. The company is also considering other ways to strengthen its financial position.

Based on the half-year report and material presented last week, the company has prepared an updated Company Presentation. This presentation is attached hereto and is also available on the company's website.

The Company presentation includes more information on margins in backlog and development in expected available liquidity, see page 9 and 37 respectively.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





Important Notice

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict, and are beyond their control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the Company's ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not make any guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment.





Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Certain financial measures and ratios related thereto in this release, including gross margin (collectively, the “APMs”), are not specifically defined under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented in this release because they are among the measures used by Management to evaluate the cash available to fund ongoing, long-term obligations and they are frequently used by other interested parties for valuation purposes or as a common measure of the ability of a company to incur and meet debt service obligations. These measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, and you should not consider such items as alternatives to profit for the year, total operating revenues, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS, and they may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Gross profit represents operating revenue less cost of goods sold and allocated project hours.

Gross margin is gross profit in per cent of revenue.

Liquidity reserve is defined as the Company's available cash and cash equivalents plus available liquidity through overdraft and credit facilities.





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

