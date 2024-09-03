36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Financial and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2024

Number of followers 1 as of June 30, 2024 reached 33.3 million, an increase of 9.2% from 30.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

as of June 30, 2024 reached 33.3 million, an increase of 9.2% from 30.5 million as of June 30, 2023. Total revenues were RMB102.4 million (US$14.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB139.9 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB102.4 million (US$14.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB139.9 million in the same period of 2023. Revenues from online advertising services were RMB80.4 million (US$11.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB98.9 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB80.4 million (US$11.1 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB98.9 million in the same period of 2023. Revenues from enterprise value-added services were RMB13.4 million (US$1.8 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB26.8 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB13.4 million (US$1.8 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB26.8 million in the same period of 2023. Revenues from subscription services were RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Selected Operating Data

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 Online advertising services Number of online advertising services end customers 330 222 Average revenue per online advertising services end customer (RMB’000)2 299.7 362.1 Enterprise value-added services Number of enterprise value-added services end customers 90 56 Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end customer (RMB’000)3 297.4 239.0 Subscription services Number of individual subscribers 71 16 Average revenue per individual subscriber (RMB)4 27,105.6 24,637.5 Number of institutional investors 225 139 Average revenue per institutional investor (RMB’000)5 54.7 59.2

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, “We delivered a solid operational performance in the first half of 2024 despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our online advertising services’ ARPU rose by 22% year over year, while subscription services’ ARPU among institutional customers increased by 8% year over year, underscoring our competitive market standing. Our relentless efforts to optimize our diverse content offerings and omni-channel distribution drove the number of our followers to over 33 million as of the end of the second quarter, sustaining our growth momentum with an increase of 9% year over year. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to strengthening our content creation capabilities and capturing new AI-driven opportunities, fostering the Company’s high-quality, sustainable growth.”

Mr. Xiang Li, Chief Financial Officer of 36Kr, added, “We recorded total revenue of RMB102 million in the first half of 2024 while facing an evolving external environment. As we further streamlined our spending, our operating expenses decreased by 10% and 21% compared with the same period of last year and the previous period, respectively. Moving forward, we will continue to hone our core competitive edges, deepen AI applications and explore broader commercialization scenarios to generate long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

1 “Number of followers” refers to the aggregate number of followers across the official accounts we own and/or operate on various social media and online platforms, including but not limited to Weixin, Weibo, Zhihu, Toutiao, Xinhua Net, Douyin and Bilibili.

2 Equals revenues generated from online advertising services for a period divided by the number of online advertising services end customers in the same period.

3 Equals revenues generated from enterprise value-added services for a period divided by the number of enterprise value-added services end customers in the same period.

4 Equals revenues generated from individual subscription services for a period divided by the number of individual subscribers in the same period.

5 Equals revenues generated from institutional investor subscription services for a period divided by the number of institutional investors in the same period.

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2024



Total revenues were RMB102.4 million (US$14.1 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB139.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Online advertising services revenues were RMB80.4 million (US$11.1 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB98.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in advertising spending of advertisers from certain industries and the challenging external environment. In addition, we proactively optimized our customer structure to control credit risk, which leads to a decrease in revenue scale.

were RMB80.4 million (US$11.1 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB98.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in advertising spending of advertisers from certain industries and the challenging external environment. In addition, we proactively optimized our customer structure to control credit risk, which leads to a decrease in revenue scale. Enterprise value-added services revenues were RMB13.4 million (US$1.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB26.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our ongoing refinement of service offerings by shrinking several regional offices business to strategically focus on cash flow optimization and efficiency improvement.

were RMB13.4 million (US$1.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB26.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our ongoing refinement of service offerings by shrinking several regional offices business to strategically focus on cash flow optimization and efficiency improvement. Subscription services revenues were RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the transition of business model of training service.

Cost of revenues was RMB57.0 million (US$7.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB70.0 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in operating costs in connection with the decline in our revenues.

Gross profit was RMB45.5 million (US$6.3 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB69.8 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin was 44.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 49.9% in the same period of 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB117.0 million (US$16.1 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB128.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of 29.9% from RMB64.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in payroll-related expenses, rental expense, marketing and promotional expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of 29.9% from RMB64.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in payroll-related expenses, rental expense, marketing and promotional expenses and share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB62.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, a 79.9% increase compared to RMB34.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

were RMB62.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, a 79.9% increase compared to RMB34.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB8.8 million (US$1.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of 69.7% from RMB29.0 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the average compensation level for our research and development personnel as we restructured our R&D team.

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses totaled RMB0.05 million (US$6.4 thousand) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB3.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Other expenses were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB6.0 million of other income in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expenses were RMB0.07 million (US$0.01 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB0.2 million of income tax credit in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was RMB95.9 million (US$13.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of RMB52.7 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss6 was RMB95.9 million (US$13.2 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB49.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB94.4 million (US$13.0 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB52.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.245 (US$0.309) in the first half of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.258 in the same period of 2023.

Certain Balance Sheet Items

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB96.9 million (US$13.3 million).

6 Non-GAAP adjusted income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses.



36Kr Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 41,464 48,935 6,734 Short‑term investments 75,497 47,933 6,596 Accounts receivable, net 139,408 74,220 10,213 Receivables due from related parties 69 1,630 224 Prepayments and other current assets 16,030 19,497 2,683 Total current assets 272,468 192,215 26,450 Non‑current assets: Property and equipment, net 7,366 6,542 901 Intangible assets, net 2,079 1,892 260 Long-term investments 142,599 115,115 15,840 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,454 30,676 4,221 Total non‑current assets 186,498 154,225 21,222 Total assets 458,966 346,440 47,672 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 60,376 54,228 7,462 Salary and welfare payables 36,046 35,900 4,940 Taxes payable 5,940 2,916 401 Deferred revenue 23,428 22,647 3,116 Amounts due to related parties 261 43 6 Accrued liabilities and other payables 25,152 22,673 3,120 Short-term bank loan 9,950 10,000 1,376 Operating lease liabilities 8,953 9,468 1,303 Total current liabilities 170,106 157,875 21,724 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 26,826 22,601 3,110 Other non-current liabilities 174 — — Total non-current liabilities 27,000 22,601 3,110 Total liabilities 197,106 180,476 24,834 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 694 694 95 Treasury stock (11,502 ) (11,502 ) (1,583 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,064,264 2,064,316 284,059 Accumulated deficit (1,796,189 ) (1,889,982 ) (260,070 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,290 ) (5,120 ) (703 ) Total 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 251,977 158,406 21,798 Non-controlling interests 9,883 7,558 1,040 Total shareholders’ equity 261,860 165,964 22,838 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 458,966 346,440 47,672







36Kr Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 Revenues: Online advertising services 98,888 80,395 11,063 Enterprise value-added services 26,768 13,383 1,842 Subscription services 14,232 8,623 1,186 Total revenues 139,888 102,401 14,091 Cost of revenues (70,049 ) (56,931 ) (7,834 ) Gross profit 69,839 45,470 6,257 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (64,836 ) (45,360 ) (6,242 ) General and administrative expenses (34,866 ) (62,828 ) (8,646 ) Research and development expenses (29,037 ) (8,807 ) (1,212 ) Total operating expenses (128,739 ) (116,995 ) (16,100 ) Loss from operations (58,900 ) (71,525 ) (9,843 ) Other income/(expenses): Share of loss from equity method investments (307 ) (516 ) (71 ) Long-term investment loss - (25,535 ) (3,514 ) Short-term investment income 776 424 58 Government grant 795 475 65 Others, net 4,763 817 112 Loss before income tax (52,873 ) (95,860 ) (13,191 ) Income tax credit/(expenses) 190 (65 ) (9 ) Net loss (52,683 ) (95,925 ) (13,200 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 375 1,574 217 Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders (52,308 ) (94,351 ) (12,983 ) Net loss (52,683 ) (95,925 ) (13,200 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,153 170 24 Total other comprehensiveincome 1,153 170 24 Total comprehensiveloss (51,530 ) (95,755 ) (13,176 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 375 1,574 217 Comprehensive loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders (51,155 ) (94,181 ) (12,959 )





Net loss per ordinary share (RMB) Basic (0.050 ) (0.090 ) (0.012 ) Diluted (0.050 ) (0.090 ) (0.012 ) Net loss per ADS (RMB) Basic (1.258 ) (2.245 ) (0.309 ) Diluted (1.258 ) (2.245 ) (0.309 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,039,599,446 1,050,508,220 1,050,508,220 Diluted 1,039,599,446 1,050,508,220 1,050,508,220 Weighted average number of ADS used in per ADS calculation Basic 41,583,978 42,020,329 42,020,329 Diluted 41,583,978 42,020,329 42,020,329



