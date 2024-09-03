Chloroform Business Report 2024: Novel Applications Aid Market Growth - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chloroform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chloroform is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the chloroform market is driven by several factors, including advancements in chemical synthesis technologies, increasing demand in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, and regulatory developments. Technological innovations in chemical synthesis and process optimization have enhanced the production efficiency and purity of chloroform, meeting the stringent requirements of high-purity applications.

The expanding pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developing countries, has fueled the demand for chloroform as a solvent in drug formulation and synthesis. Additionally, the agrochemical sector`s growth, driven by the need for effective pesticides and herbicides, has contributed to increased chloroform consumption.

Regulatory developments, including the enforcement of safety and environmental standards, have influenced market dynamics by encouraging the adoption of safer production practices and the development of alternative solvents. Consumer preferences for high-quality, reliable products in pharmaceuticals and other applications further stimulate the demand for chloroform, ensuring its continued relevance in various industrial processes.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Technical Grade Chloroform segment, which is expected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Alcohol Stabilized Grade Chloroform segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.1% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abcr GmbH, Amadis Chemical Company Limited, Arihant Chemicals, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Chloroform: Market Outlook

Global Economic Update

Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2024

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Chloroform

Historical Perspective

Production Technologies

Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System

Key Applications of Chloroform

Banned Applications of Chloroform

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture

Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform

Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors

Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids

Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook

Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform

Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects

The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic

Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern

Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge

Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 59 Featured)

Abcr GmbH

Amadis Chemical Company Limited

Arihant Chemicals

BASF SE

Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fortischem a.s.

Ineos Group Ltd.

Kem One

MilliporeSigma

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PJSC Khimprom

PRODUCTOS ADITIVOS, S.A.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

