LanzaTech Signs Master License Agreement with SEKISUI to Develop Multiple Commercial Scale Waste-to-Ethanol Plants Across Japan

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (LanzaTech), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, has signed a Master License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (TSE: 4204) (SEKISUI) to deploy, at commercial scale, a jointly developed platform that converts syngas derived from municipal solid waste (“MSW”) and industrial solid waste into ethanol. SEKISUI intends to build multiple facilities in municipalities across Japan which incorporate equipment packages, engineering and advisory services, consumables, and intellectual property provided by LanzaTech.



SEKISUI expects its first commercial-scale facility to produce 10 to 12 kilotons of ethanol annually. The ethanol output is synthetic alcohol (Japan Alcohol Association Standard (“JAAS”)) and can be converted into ethylene and kerosene for use as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) as well as widespread material and chemical applications such as apparel, personal care, and packaging.

This latest agreement between LanzaTech and SEKISUI progresses a decade-long collaboration to divert garbage from landfills and incinerators and use it to generate feedstocks that would otherwise come from fossil resources or food crops. The Agreement follows the success of a 2017 pilot plant in Yorii-machi, Saitama, Japan, and the 2022 completion of an MSW-to-ethanol demonstration plant in Kuji City, Iwate, Japan, which has the capacity to produce approximately 400 tons of ethanol per annum.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with longstanding partner LanzaTech, whose waste-to-ethanol technology is converting municipal solid waste into a valuable resource and providing an innovative solution to ending our reliance on fresh fossil fuels,” said Futoshi Kamiwaki, SEKISUI Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer. “Signing this Agreement is an important next step on our path to commercializing this game-changing technology and realizing SEKISUI’s vision of a more sustainable, low-carbon society for future generations.”

“With this Agreement, we are progressing our vision for a circular carbon economy. Our continued collaboration with SEKISUI is setting the groundwork for providing municipalities with a platform that reduces waste, captures carbon, generates valuable sustainable feedstocks, and importantly, creates local jobs,” said LanzaTech CEO Dr. Jennifer Holmgren. “We are grateful to SEKISUI for their commitment to scaling carbon recycling across Japan and for being at the forefront of developing a global blueprint for other countries and businesses to follow on how to access and utilize the carbon locked in local garbage.”

Around 56 million tons of combustible waste is generated in Japan each year, and municipal and industrial trash are both massive and accelerating global challenges: the World Bank estimates that by 2050, humans will be generating 3.88 billion tons of waste each year, a 73% increase from 2020. Normally, combustible waste is either sent to landfills—emitting methane, a greenhouse gas 23 times more potent than carbon dioxide—or incinerated for power generation, with the embedded carbon emitted into the atmosphere.

With the application of this jointly developed biology-based platform, SEKISUI can turn unsorted waste into a cost-competitive replacement for fossil fuel-derived feedstocks. The bioprocessing platform gasifies unsorted combustible waste accumulated at waste disposal facilities and converts this gas into ethanol using a microbial catalyst and gas fermentation technology that does not require any chemical catalysts, heat, or pressure.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

About SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group

Headquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (TSE: 4204) and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. Over 26,000 employees in 170 companies throughout 20 countries aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth’s environment. Thanks to a history of innovation, dedication and a pioneering spirit, SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer film, foam products, conductive particles and more.

