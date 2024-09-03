Avenue Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Therapeutics, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Location: New York

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Lake Street Capital Markets BIG8 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Location: New York

Format: 1x1 Meetings

The H.C. Wainwright company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees starting on September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA A α2, α3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV tramadol for the management of acute postoperative pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.

