The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango now to include Disney+

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) today announces an agreement with Disney to expand the reach of the Disney+ subscriber base through select consumer offers with telecom operators and other service providers via its product the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™).

Through the agreement with Bango, Disney+ will be available in select markets to sell with mobile phone and broadband plans, and with other consumer services. This move will help Disney+ further expand its more than 150 million strong worldwide subscriber base by opening up new, indirect channels through Bango.

Disney+ is the home for streaming entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, with monthly and annual memberships available.

As a leader in subscriptions bundling technology, Bango takes care of all technical aspects of consumer-facing companies creating and managing subscription offers through their DVM™.

As a result of the strategic collaboration with Disney, the Bango DVM™ enables mobile operators and other consumer services in select markets to be able to offer Disney+ to their customers through promotional and “a la carte” offers in subscription hubs where multiple subscriptions from a wide variety of categories can be paid for and managed all in one place.

Commenting on the agreement, Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango said, “Disney+ is already a top entertainment choice for consumers worldwide and making the service available through Bango will provide more opportunities to reach new customers and further expand its already impressive membership base. As indirect subscriptions continue to grow, Bango ensures a seamless and quick solution for market-leading products and services.”

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the DVM™ is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com



About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S. that give subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

