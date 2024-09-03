SafeLogic and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Proven, Validated Cryptography to the Public Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeLogic, the company that simplifies cryptography, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SafeLogic’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s proven and FIPS 140 validated classical and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) software and services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.



“Public Sector IT organizations face complex requirements for next-generation cryptography. These include comprehensive compatibility with their entire tech stack, manageable ability to deploy now and in the future as the world transitions to post-quantum cryptography, and compliance with ever-changing regulatory frameworks starting with the transition to FIPS 140-3,” said Evgeny Gervis, CEO of SafeLogic. “We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand our reach in the Public Sector, where our holistic and interoperable cryptographic solutions will help Government agencies save time, effort and money, while ensuring their use of the strongest cryptography available.”

SafeLogic’s flagship cryptographic software module family, CryptoComply, is available for various platform types, operating systems and programming languages. It offers drop-in compliance with numerous open-source libraries. CryptoComply is already proven in Government agencies, as many of the world’s leading vendors embed it in the networking, communications and other technology products they sell to the Public Sector.

The company’s FIPS 140 Validation-as-a-Service streamlines the process of obtaining and maintaining National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certification for cryptography modules used by Federal, State and Local Government agencies, the Department of Defense (DoD), DoD suppliers and regulated industries. By integrating CryptoComply with unique services, SafeLogic obtains FIPS 140 certificates in its customers’ names in two months versus the two years typically required. FIPS 140 certification is recognized as the gold standard for cryptography by a growing number of security compliance frameworks, including FISMA, NIST SP 800-53, Common Criteria, DoDIN APL, FedRAMP®, StateRAMP, CMMC 2.0, CNSA 2.0 and HIPAA.

Emerging quantum computers pose a significant threat to existing cryptography, specifically public key infrastructure (PKI). SafeLogic’s flagship CryptoComply cryptography software supports post-quantum cryptography capabilities, including soon-to-be standardized PQC algorithms, discovery, cryptoagility, hybrid PQC/classical cryptography deployments, full CNSA 2.0 support and increasing implementations in memory-safe languages.

“With the addition of SafeLogic to our offerings, we deliver a comprehensive range of cryptography solutions that meet both the short-term tactical and long-term strategic needs of our Public Sector customers,” said Troy Meraw, Program Executive for Quantum Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to streamlining the proven, validated cryptography Government agencies need to protect critical assets today, as well as advanced post-quantum cryptography support they will need to remain secure tomorrow.”

SafeLogic’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or safelogic@carahsoft.com; or learn more about SafeLogic’s solutions and services here.

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic solutions that enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. SafeLogic’s CryptoComply FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software modules support a broad range of platforms, programming languages, and operating environments. With its FIPS Validation-as-a-Service offering, SafeLogic expedites the delivery of FIPS 140 certificates for its CryptoComply customers. It then keeps those certificates active over time via a unique white-glove managed service that provides both software support and certification maintenance. CryptoComply is also the basis for SafeLogic’s post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, which include PQC algorithms, discovery, cryptoagility, and hybrid deployments. For more information, go to www.safelogic.com.

Contact

Mike Donaldson

(303) 570-0315

mike@safelogic.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com