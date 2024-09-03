2024 List of Influential Women in Hospitality Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the seventh annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring 25 innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.



The 2024 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality are:

Adrienne Kautzman Andrews, Managing Director, JLL Capital Markets, Hotels & Hospitality Marissa Ballan, Head of Development, Radisson Blu, Choice Hotels International Dina Belon-Sayre, President, Staypineapple Hotels Farah Bhayani, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, G6 Hospitality Priya Chandnani, Senior Vice President, Sales, Revenue and Distribution Strategy, Sage Hospitality Group Krishna Deva, CEO, Maya Hotels Tiffany Leadbetter Donato, Chief Investment Officer, Marcus Hotels & Resorts Garine Ferejian-Mayo, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonesta Hotels Dawn Gallagher, President of Hospitality, Crescent Hotels & Resorts Allison Handy, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Aimbridge Hospitality Leanne Harwood, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts Dana Jacobsohn, Chief Development Officer, North America Luxury Brands & Global Mixed-Use, Marriott International Miranda Kitterlin-Lynch, Professor, Florida International University Monica Melancon, Chief Human Resource Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Barbara Muckermann, Group CEO, Kempinski Hotels Colleen O'Shea, Director, Development, Northeast Region, Hilton Joelle Park, Chief Marketing Officer, BWH Hotels Libby Sims Patrick, Founder and CEO, Sims Patrick Studio Kelly Poling, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Brand Officer, Extended Stay America Leticia Proctor, Executive Vice President, Donohoe Hospitality Services Davonne Reaves, CEO and Founder, Vestrr Susan Santiago, President, U.S. & Canada, Hyatt Hotels Vanessa Stanley, Vice President, New Builds + Portfolio Strategies, PM Hotel Group Melinda Griffith Wiles, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Concord Hospitality Dina Winder, SVP, Asset Management, Highgate Hotels

“It is Hotel Management's honor to recognize and celebrate the 25 hospitality professionals who make up this year’s 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Jennifer Glatt, Hotel Management editor-in-chief and content director with Questex Hospitality. “These phenomenal women are developers and designers, collaborators, innovators, teachers and entrepreneurs reshaping and redefining the global hospitality industry. We are inspired by them and congratulate them on jobs exceedingly well done."

The 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured online and in the September issue of Hotel Management. Visit https://www.hotelmanagement.net/operate/hotel-managements-2024-influential-women-hospitality to learn more.

