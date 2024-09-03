HAAS Alert Adds Mobility Data Specification Compatibility to Safety Cloud®

Chicago, IL, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Cloud®, the largest commercially deployed V2X safety network and digital alerting service from HAAS Alert, can now ingest mobility data from cities and municipalities in the Mobility Data Specification (MDS) standard data format to enable digital alerting, connected vehicle, and other V2X (vehicle-to-everything) use cases.

MDS, an open-source data specification developed by the Open Mobility Foundation, provides infrastructure owner-operators (IOOs) and roadway authorities with a standardized format for publishing and sharing information about things happening on the roads they manage. More than 130 cities around the world are using MDS to communicate information about blocked roads and lane closures, work zones, and real-time right-of-way policies.

As the world’s largest real-time connected vehicle and digital alerting platform, Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert delivers real-time safety notifications from emergency vehicles, work zones, tow trucks, and other active road hazards to millions of drivers every day. Safety Cloud digital alerts make roads safer by improving driver awareness of nearby hazards, reducing the risk of preventable collisions by 90%. Safety Cloud alerts are available on leading automotive brands including Jeep®, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler, as well as through navigation applications like Waze.

Safety Cloud ingests data from millions of incidents and hazards every year from a growing network of sources and systems, including more than 60 partners globally. Thousands of public safety fleets, incident response service providers, construction crews, infrastructure, and more are protected by Safety Cloud today in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This new support for MDS expands Safety Cloud’s interoperable capabilities, adding another data format and pathway for road authorities and operators to communicate critical hazard information to drivers and to automated vehicles (e.g., robotaxis) through HAAS Alert’s R2AV™ solution powered by Safety Cloud.

“The addition of support for MDS data into Safety Cloud provides cities, DOTs, and other IOOs with a powerful way to leverage their mobility data into actionable, life-saving alerts to drivers and vehicles,” stated Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “Integrations with data specifications like MDS help us bridge information gaps on the road and drive lifesaving connectivity across the entire transportation ecosystem.”

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

For more information, visit www.haasalert.com

