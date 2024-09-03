The Columbus Organization’s Chianti Davis appointed to key role in care coordination enterprise

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation’s leading provider of outcomes-based care management services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, today announced the appointment of Ms. Chianti Davis to the role of Vice President, IDD Care Coordination. This senior promotion is a further testament to the growth the company has seen, necessitating dedicated leadership for care coordination in each of the targeted populations. In her new position, Ms. Davis will oversee the organization’s national footprint of Executive State Directors for IDD care coordination and will pioneer new initiatives in staff development, coaching, training, and mentoring for this team.

Ms. Davis brings over 17 years of experience to the role with professional expertise in behavioral health management and coordination of services for individuals with a wide array of health and daily living concerns. Prior to this appointment, she held a series of leadership roles including Vice President—Southeast, Southwest Regional Director, and Support Coordinator Supervisor. Additionally, Ms. Davis has participated on several committees to support vital changes in case management guidelines and policies and has been instrumental in Columbus policy development enabling the organization to receive their fifth consecutive 3-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Ms. Davis holds an MBA in Health care Management from Capella University and a B.S. in business management from Albany State University. She also played an instrumental role in piloting and developing the Intensive program for Columbus and the state.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Care Coordination for Columbus, commented, “Chianti is the perfect individual for this role. She brings a balance of IDD field and supervisory experience, and she is well respected for her ability to leverage disciplined approaches, interpersonal skills, and a unique gift for motivating others in a supportive, cooperative environment. Her demonstrated team leadership, behavioral management, and conflict resolution over almost two decades have not only made her a success personally but have contributed immensely to the success of the organization. We are fortunate to have someone with Chianti’s energy and passion to lead the IDD care coordination team moving forward.”

About The Columbus Organization

For 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, conditions associated with aging, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.